Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Seneca Foods worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $450.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 25.65%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.