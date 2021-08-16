Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 48.6% in July

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 194,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AIHS opened at $0.70 on Monday. Senmiao Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 168.17% and a negative return on equity of 763.53%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 423.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

