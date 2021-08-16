Sentinel Protocol Price Up 2% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $85.74 million and approximately $16.19 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00051945 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00029518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009848 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002202 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

