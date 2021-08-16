Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million.

MCRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,108. The stock has a market cap of $594.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

