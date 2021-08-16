ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $6.61 on Monday, reaching $581.22. 29,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.42. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.60, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.10 and a twelve month high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

