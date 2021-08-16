Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $413.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

