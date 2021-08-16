SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Up 64.0% in July

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 515.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGLFF opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.