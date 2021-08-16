Shadows Price Tops $0.29 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 123.6% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $1.76 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

