Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in July

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:SHPMF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.