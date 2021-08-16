Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in July

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SHPMF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

