Sharder Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $74,112.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

