Sharpay Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Sharpay has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharpay coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharpay has a total market cap of $592,956.79 and approximately $1,601.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00158602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.32 or 1.00003981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.57 or 0.00918483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00677474 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay

Sharpay Coin Trading

