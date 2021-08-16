Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in July

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SHERF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,105. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.