ShipChain Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $320,137.24 and $31,339.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00935291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00110623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047679 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

