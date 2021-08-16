Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

SHLS stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $19,856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $410,317,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

