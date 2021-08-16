Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Petro Matad stock remained flat at $GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday. 8,187,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,653. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £26.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.