Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Petro Matad (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Petro Matad stock remained flat at $GBX 3.15 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday. 8,187,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,653. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The firm has a market cap of £26.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

