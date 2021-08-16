Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rises By 63.7%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,800 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 510,100 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ADTX stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49. ADiTx Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

