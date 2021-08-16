Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Declines By 45.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $16.63 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

