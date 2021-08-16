Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Declines By 40.7%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

AKTX stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

