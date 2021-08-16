Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Expands By 66.7%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASHTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $315.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $321.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.893 per share. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

