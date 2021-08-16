Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Expands By 64.8%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter worth about $7,133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 133,998 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 235,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE:LEO opened at $9.28 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.