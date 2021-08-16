Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Expands By 71.6%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

British Land stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Get British Land alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.