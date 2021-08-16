Short Interest in Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Drops By 44.1%

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,066,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDVIQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

