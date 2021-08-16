Short Interest in Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Drops By 44.1%

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,066,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CDVIQ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. Cal Dive International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Cal Dive International Company Profile
