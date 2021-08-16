Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Grows By 67.6%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY opened at $34.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.09. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.