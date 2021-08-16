Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Declines By 42.6%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTG opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

