Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Decreases By 45.8%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNPLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,703. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Dai Nippon Printing alerts:

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.