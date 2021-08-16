Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Decreases By 36.2%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $79.15 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

