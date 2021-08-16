Short Interest in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Expands By 72.2%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.