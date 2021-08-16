Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 37.5%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHSI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 485,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.07. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 473.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

