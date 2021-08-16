Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Expands By 73.3%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $2.34 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.
See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.