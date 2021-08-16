Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Expands By 73.3%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $2.34 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 42,903.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.