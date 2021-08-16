Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expands By 66.1%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

