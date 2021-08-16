Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Grows By 65.1%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRRGF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

KRRGF stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

