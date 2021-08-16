Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 71.4%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY opened at $58.72 on Monday. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

