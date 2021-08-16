Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 71.4%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JSGRY opened at $58.72 on Monday. LIXIL has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65.
About LIXIL
