Short Interest in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Declines By 48.5%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:CNCR opened at $28.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

