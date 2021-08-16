Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Drops By 46.0%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MECVF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93.
mdf commerce Company Profile
