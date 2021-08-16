Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Drops By 46.0%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MECVF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

