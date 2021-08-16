Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Decreases By 40.0%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MEIYF opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81. Mercialys has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

