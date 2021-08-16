Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Rises By 64.7%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,525,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 14,894,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 761.7 days.

Shares of MYBUF stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYBUF shares. UBS Group upgraded Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

