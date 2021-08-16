Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Expands By 69.2%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:CIF opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.