Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Declines By 44.5%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.99. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

