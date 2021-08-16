Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Grows By 64.8%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99. Nidec has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.