Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Grows By 79.1%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the July 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ONPH opened at $20.30 on Monday. Oncology Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Get Oncology Pharma alerts:

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.