Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 53.8%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,894. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

