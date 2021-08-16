Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Increases By 53.8%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,894. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08.
About Pershing Square
