Short Interest in Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Drops By 37.3%

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,300 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 2,493,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Poste Italiane in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.