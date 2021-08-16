Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Grows By 50.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PTBS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, lot, unsecured home improvement and personal, and retail equipment loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit cards.

