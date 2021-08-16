Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Grows By 50.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PTBS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71.
About Potomac Bancshares
