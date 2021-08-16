Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Declines By 44.4%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of QADB stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $86.50. 11,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12. QAD has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADB. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth $204,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

