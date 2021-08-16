Short Interest in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Grows By 78.6%

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Reinvent Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

