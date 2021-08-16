Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declines By 45.2%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.36. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

