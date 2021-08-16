Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Grows By 70.1%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,749,400 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 1,616,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,747.0 days.

Santos stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Santos has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.