Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Declines By 36.4%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 955,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.