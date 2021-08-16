Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreases By 45.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.