Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Declines By 41.6%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUERF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.95 on Monday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

